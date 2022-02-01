Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 579.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 444,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 71,542 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 174,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 110,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,324. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

