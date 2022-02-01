First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 178,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,032. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

