PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,582,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWELU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $10,757,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $23,616,000.

HWELU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

