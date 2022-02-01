Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.