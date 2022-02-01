Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $55,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Square by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

