Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 6,400 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.32% of Acuity Brands worth $79,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $194.37. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

