Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,838 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $112,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

