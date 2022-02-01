Cooke & Bieler LP Has $98.35 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $98,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $942.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.