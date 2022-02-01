Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 988,700 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters comprises approximately 1.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $140,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 50,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

