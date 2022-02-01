Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,442. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.