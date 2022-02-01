Cooke & Bieler LP Has $162.88 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.28% of BWX Technologies worth $162,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after buying an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.