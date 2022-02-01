FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,406 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.06% of FirstCash worth $219,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FCFS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

