Zacks: Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,920. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.