Zacks: Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,920. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

