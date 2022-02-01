166,942 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AZEK by 106.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.