Carlson Capital L P Has $9.70 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

