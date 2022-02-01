Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,071. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

