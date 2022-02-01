Carlson Capital L P Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.