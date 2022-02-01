975,000 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 975,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,423,000. BHP Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.09% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,497,000 after acquiring an additional 409,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL remained flat at $$64.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.