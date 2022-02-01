Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 685.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 308,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,185,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,725. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.82 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

