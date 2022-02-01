Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,562. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

