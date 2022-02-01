Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 135.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 281,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

