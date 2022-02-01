$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

WTER traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 2,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,685. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

