OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $7.95 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $209,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $373,000.

NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

