OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,151 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares during the period.

BKLN stock remained flat at $$21.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,911. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

