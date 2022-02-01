OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 143,113 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 422.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 61,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,004. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

