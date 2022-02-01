OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

