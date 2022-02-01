OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $11.67 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. 103,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.