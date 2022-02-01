GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises about 3.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 27,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

