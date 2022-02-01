Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

