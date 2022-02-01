Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $12,117.74 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,117.74 and $112,568.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00288301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

