Coco Enterprises LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 39,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,671. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

