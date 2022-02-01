Aristides Capital LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CUK traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 61,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

