Arosa Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.8% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 45.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Solar by 127.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 215,942 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in First Solar by 134.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 12.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,853. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

