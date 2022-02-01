Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arosa Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.89. 10,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.