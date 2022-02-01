Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

