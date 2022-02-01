Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,270 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

