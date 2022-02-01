Analysts Anticipate Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Ads-Tec Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 85,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,207. Ads-Tec Energy has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.10% of Ads-Tec Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

