Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00012626 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.12 million and $14,183.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

