YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $65.58

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.58, but opened at $68.00. YETI shares last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,479 shares of company stock worth $7,323,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

