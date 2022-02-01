Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $39.36 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $705,315,000 after acquiring an additional 356,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.38. 26,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

