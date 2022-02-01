Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.01. 9,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.89 and a 52-week high of $171.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

