SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,573. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72.

