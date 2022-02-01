OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.