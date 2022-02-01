$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $200,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,078. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

