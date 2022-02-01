Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 28.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares traded up 28.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.70. 214,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 121,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

