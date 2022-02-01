Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of Sasol stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059. Sasol has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

