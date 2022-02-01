Aristides Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000.

NASDAQ:CLAYU remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

