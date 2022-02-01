Aristides Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.28. 3,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.82. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.49 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

