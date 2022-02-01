Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 29752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 2.55.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
