Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 29752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

