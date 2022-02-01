Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.02. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 100 shares.

IVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.