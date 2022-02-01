Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.02. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 100 shares.
IVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
